Ketki Dave bags a key role in Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi

14 Apr 2019 12:25 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi (Dashami Creations) is a much appreciated show!   

 The makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audiences, and to ensure the same they have weaved an interesting track.

 TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Ketki Dave has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.  

 A source from the sets said, "Ketki Dave will play the role of a mother whose son gets married in Shirdi, and thus, problems creep into their lives. Eventually, Sai will intervene and solve the issues.”

  Armed with the information, TellyChakkar contacted Ketki, and she said, "Yes, I am doing the show. My character and the track will be dramatic, but eventually will lead to teachings of Sai baba.”

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi is a show that depicts the journey and preaching of Sai Baba.

 Are you excited for the episodes? Hit the comment section below.

 Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days