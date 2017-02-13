Khalid Siddiqui to enter Colors’ Ek Shringaar – Swabhimaan

Colors’ Ek Shringaar – Swabhimaan, the Rajshri Productions show will now see a new entry!!

Actor Khalid Siddiqui, who was last seen as Gopi’s husband Krishna in Star Plus’ Saathiya will soon make a dashing entry into the show.

After playing a doctor in his earlier stint on TV, the actor will now don the role of the powerful Chief Minister.

As per sources, ‘Khalid’s character will be flirtatious, and over-friendly. The role will be a cameo, lasting for few months; it will be a very important character in the story ahead.”

When contacted, Khalid remained unavailable.

We also buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert.

As we know, Khalid was also seen in Life OK’s Dream Girl.

Watch this space for more updates.