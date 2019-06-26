Khatija Iqbal and Riju Biswas's web-series on Ullu App gets a new title

News

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
26 Jun 2019 03:17 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

We already broke the news about Khatija (Katie) Iqbal of Ragini MMS Returns fame and Riju Biswas being roped in for Ullu App's upcoming web-series tentatively titled  Being Virgin. (Read here: Khatija (Katie) Iqbal bags Ullu App's web series, tentatively titled Being VirginRiju Biswas roped in for Ullu App’s Being Virgin)

Now, the latest update is that the makers of the web series have now decided to change the title of the show from Being Virgin to Size Matters.

A source close to the project said, "The project will now be titled Size Matters. We looking at launching the series by 10th or 12th July".

We couldn't reach out to Khatija or Riju for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags > Khatija Iqbal, Riju Biswas, Khatija, Ragini MMS Returns, Ullu App, Being Virgin, Size MattersSize,

