Khatija Iqbal and Riju Biswas's web-series on Ullu App gets a new title

We already broke the news about Khatija (Katie) Iqbal of Ragini MMS Returns fame and Riju Biswas being roped in for Ullu App's upcoming web-series tentatively titled Being Virgin. (Read here: Khatija (Katie) Iqbal bags Ullu App's web series, tentatively titled Being Virgin; Riju Biswas roped in for Ullu App’s Being Virgin)



Now, the latest update is that the makers of the web series have now decided to change the title of the show from Being Virgin to Size Matters.



A source close to the project said, "The project will now be titled Size Matters. We looking at launching the series by 10th or 12th July".



We couldn't reach out to Khatija or Riju for a comment.



