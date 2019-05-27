Khatija (Katie) Iqbal bags Ullu App's web series, tentatively titled Being Virgin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on the digital world.

We already reported about Ullu App's upcoming web-series tentatively titled Being Virgin

The project is a women-centric sex comedy. It focuses on women's needs and desires.

Now, the latest update is that Ragini MMS ( ALTBalaji) fame Khatija Iqbal (earlier known as Katie Iqbal) will play the lead role in the project.

A source close to the project said, 'Khatija is playing a domestic Punjabi girl who is a virgin and who is getting married through an arranged set-up to a Punjabi guy.'