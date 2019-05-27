News

Khatija (Katie) Iqbal bags Ullu App's web series, tentatively titled Being Virgin

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 May 2019 11:11 AM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on the digital world.
 
We already reported about Ullu App's upcoming web-series tentatively titled Being Virgin
 
 
The project is a women-centric sex comedy. It focuses on women's needs and desires.
 
Now, the latest update is that Ragini MMS (ALTBalaji) fame Khatija Iqbal (earlier known as Katie Iqbal) will play the lead role in the project.
 
A source close to the project said, 'Khatija is playing a domestic Punjabi girl who is a virgin and who is getting married through an arranged set-up to a Punjabi guy.'
 
We couldn't connect with Khatija for her comment.
 
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
 
Tags > Khatija (Katie) Iqbal, web-series, Ullu App's, Being Virgin, Ragini MMS (ALTBalaji), TellyChakkar,

