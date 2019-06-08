Khatra Khatra Khatra team is all set to entertain you with their Baahubali act

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Khatra Khatra Khatra is a comedy series. It is a family-based show and the viewers love it for its concept. It also stars Aditya Narayan, Punit Pathak, Avika Gor, Ridhima Pandit, Gaurav Dubey, Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni and Anita Hassanandani.



It is based on the theme of pranking and the contestants give the funniest dares to each other. A new guest comes on the show and performs the task given by the co-contestants. Bharti and Haarsh come up with new and different concepts in each episode. In the upcoming episode, the team will be seen dramatizing the immensely famous film Baahubali.



The upcoming episode will see Bharti essaying the role of Sivagami, while Garvit will enter as Kattappa, Haarsh as Baahubali and Aditya will be seen in the role of Bhallaladeva.

So, gear up for the interesting episode!