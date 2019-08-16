News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Rani Chatterjee, THIS contestant to get eliminated

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. The makers have already kick-started shooting for the 10th season and the show is at a dramatic stage where elimination is happening.

Rohit Shetty and his team are in Bulgaria to shoot for the show and the celebrities have been leaving no stone unturned in ensuring they perform every act with extreme gusto and enthusiasm. Earlier, it was reported that Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee got ousted from the show. Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, the second one to be evicted is stand-up comedian, Balraj Sayal. However, there’s a twist as this elimination is into the third week as the makers didn’t go for second week elimination. So, Balraj has been sent back home in Week 3.

