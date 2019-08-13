News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar says NO to THIS

13 Aug 2019 06:41 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Adventure lovers enjoy watching this stunt-based reality show because of its action-packed drama. Fans of the show can’t keep calm as the shooting of the 10th season has kick-started.

The shooting of the new season has begun in Bulgaria. Considering the tenth season, there's double trouble for contestants as the tasks have turned out to be a real Khatra for them. One such task was performed yesterday by Amruta Khanvilkar, Tejasswi Prakash and Balraj Sayal where they were asked to put hot wax on their bodies.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Tejasswi and Balraj somehow managed to complete the task but Amruta Khanvilkar failed to do so. She even got few burns on her body and decided to abort the task in between. Last week, there were reports about the Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee getting out of the game. Now, is Amruta the next one in line?

 

