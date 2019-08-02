Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Find out what happened when Karishma Tanna was asked to pay 40K for extra luggage

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Adventure lovers enjoy watching this stunt-based reality show and are eagerly waiting for the new season. Now, the makers are geared up to shoot for the new season, leaving the fans of the show super excited. As the team is all set to begin shooting for its 10th season in Bulgaria, interesting reports have already started coming in.



The final 14 had flown down to Bulgaria to shoot for their daredevil acts on 1 August. Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, actress Karishma Tanna who is one of the participants of this season was carrying extra luggage of 22kg. It was excess 22 kg for which the airlines asked her to pay 40,000. And just like any sensible person, Karishma asked the guys who were travelling with her to disperse her clothes and shoes and accommodate them in their bags. That’s when actors like Karan Patel, Balraj Sayal and Dharmesh came ahead and helped her. Eventually, her teammates’ help saved her 40k.