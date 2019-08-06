Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty, Karishma Tanna and others share THESE photos from sets

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Adventure lovers enjoy watching this stunt-based reality show and are eagerly waiting for the new season. Now that the makers are returning with its 10th season, fans of the show are super excited.

While the contestants of the show took off to Bulgaria just last week, they have all been having a great time bonding and chilling with one another. The contestants keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media pages, giving fans a sneak peek into what is up with them. The team has started their first day of shoot and pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media. Everyone from Rohit Shetty himself to Karishma Tanna, Balraj Sayal, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, and others took to social media to announce the first day of shoot. Rohit shared a picture from the location of the first day's shoot, while others were all goofing around, some flaunting their Khatron Ke Khiladi jackets with their names inscribed on them.

Take a look at the videos and pictures right here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will see Amruta Khanvilkar, TV star Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee and a few others showcasing their adventurous side by performing stunts.

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.