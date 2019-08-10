News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Is she the FIRST contestant to get evicted?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 05:55 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Adventure lovers enjoy watching this stunt-based reality show and are eagerly waiting for the new season. The makers have already kick-started shooting for the 10th season.

Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host Rohit Shetty started testing the dare-devilry of 10 celebrities in Bulgaria, who are running the race of becoming the winner in the upcoming season of KKK. And now, here’s an update on the first eviction. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Rani Chatterjee is out of the game. The actress received a fear fanda in the first stunt itself and got eliminated.

The team is in Bulgaria this year to shoot the show and along with Rani, Karan Patel, RJ Mallishka, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar,  Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash kicked it off.

Tags > Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, RJ Mallishka, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ssharad Malhotra and wife Ripci enjoys honeymoon...

Ssharad Malhotra and wife Ripci enjoys honeymoon in Europe
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days