Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan get into a brawl over husband Harsh Limbachiyya

: In Khatron Ke Khiladi, we see our favourite celebrities facing their fears. Shot in Argentina, the season 9 of Khatron Ke Khiladi has Bollywood director Rohit Shetty mediating the most brutal and taxing stunts for celebs While all the contestants are battling it out. But recently the show is in news for other reasons. A look at the promo shared by Colors TV on Twitter, we can see Aditya and Bharti arguing after Haarsh Limbachiyaa decides to abort a task.Bharti Singh and contestant Aditya Narayan got into an ugly brawl after Haarsh Limbachiyaa decides to abort a task. The promo shows when Haarsh decides to abort a stunt after a snake is seen approaching towards him. Among the contestants standing on the sidelines, Aditya takes a dig at Haarsh and calls it 'disappointing' and 'shameful'. Listening to this comment, Bharti retorts by saying to Aditya to understand the situation. Aditya also adds that they are not here for vacation and this makes Bharti furious and she asks him not to comment without knowing about anyone’s position in a certain situation.Check out the spat between the two contestants: