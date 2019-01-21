News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant, Zain Imam selected as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 03:04 PM
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has been keeping the audience entertained with some really thrilling tasks. With popular celebrities on board, the show has been serving great episodes for a few weeks now.

Zain Imam, who rose to fame Naamkarann has impressed all with his powerful performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

Not only this but TellyChakkar readers Showted their approval of Zain Imam by selecting her as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week.

He received 85% Yes Showts, with Ridhima Pandit coming in second with 74% Yes Showts and Bharti Singh stood third with 73% Yes Showts

The same was not the case for the other contestants as Aly Goni received  70% Yes Showts while Aditya Narayan was at 60% Yes Showts and  S. Sreesanth received 51% Yes Showts.

The ShowtCount for Shamita Shetty was  40% Yes Showts but Vikas Gupta received only 35 % Yes Showts.

It seems like everybody loved Zain acting skills in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.  We congratulate him on winning the trophy and on becoming TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week.
Tags > Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Colors tv, Zain Imam, S. Sreesanth, Aly GoniShamita Shetty, TellyChakkar, Showters’ Choice Star of the Week., Showt,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his...

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his birthday
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aalesha
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days