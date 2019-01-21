Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant, Zain Imam selected as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has been keeping the audience entertained with some really thrilling tasks. With popular celebrities on board, the show has been serving great episodes for a few weeks now.



Zain Imam, who rose to fame Naamkarann has impressed all with his powerful performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9



Not only this but TellyChakkar readers Showted their approval of Zain Imam by selecting her as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week.



He received 85% Yes Showts, with Ridhima Pandit coming in second with 74% Yes Showts and Bharti Singh stood third with 73% Yes Showts



The same was not the case for the other contestants as Aly Goni received 70% Yes Showts while Aditya Narayan was at 60% Yes Showts and S. Sreesanth received 51% Yes Showts.



The ShowtCount for Shamita Shetty was 40% Yes Showts but Vikas Gupta received only 35 % Yes Showts.



It seems like everybody loved Zain acting skills in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. We congratulate him on winning the trophy and on becoming TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week.