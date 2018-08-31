News

Khatron Ke Khiladi launch date revealed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2018 07:53 PM
MUMBAI: Adventure reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back with another season. The makers have already shot the season in Argentina.

The series was supposed to come before the end of 2018; however, it seems that its ardent fans have to wait for some more time.

The show will go on air in January next year after the completion of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

TellyChakkar has exclusive information that the makers have already decided the launch date, which is 19 January.

This season includes many popular celebrities like Bharti Singh, Vikas Gupta, Avika Gor, and Zain Imam.
