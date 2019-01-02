Khatron Ke Khiladi is not a scripted show: Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss 12, Colors is gearing up for yet another star-studded reality show: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The show has already been shot in the exotic location of Argentina and is all set to woo the audiences with its entertainment and thrill factor.

Ace comedian Bharti Singh will also be seen in the show participating alongside husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. TellyChakkar got in touch with the laughter queen to have a brief chat. Bharti said jokingly, ‘We signed the show thinking it is going to be our honeymoon in Argentina along with some shoot, but it turned out to be other way round, as we were supposed to do multiple dangerous stunts.’

Talking about the experience of shooting for Khatron, Bharti said, ‘It was too much fun. We had an amazing time. The entire crew and co-contestants were a superb team. It was surely a memorable time. Daily soap actors are always perceived as arrogant and introverted, but the bunch of people in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi were super chilled out, and all of us had an awesome time together.’

We asked her if participating in such a show with husband Harsh was a boon, to which she said, ‘Of course it was an advantage, as I could see other contestants prepping up and getting quite nervous before the stunts, and in our case, we both had each other’s back, which was the need of the hour. I feel that’s what helped us to go quite far in the show.’

Talking about the format of the show, she said, ‘A lot of people think the show is scripted. I want to take this time to put it across very clearly that Khatron Ke Khiladi is not scripted at all. All the stunts are real. Everything used during the stunts, for example, snakes or other animals, are real.’

Along with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan, Sreesanth, Punit Malhotra, Zain Imam, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin will also be seen in the show hosted by Rohit Shetty.