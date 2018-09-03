Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 to premiere in 2019, Ekta denies rumours of Shweta Tiwari's daughter being approached for Kasautii, and other Telly updates

MUMBAI: As the new week kick-starts, we bring a platter filled with exciting news from the world of television exclusively for our readers. Read on -

Randeep Rai down with viral infection but continues to shoot

These days, the weather seems to be quite unpredictable, and everyone seems to be catching some kind of viral off late. One actor who is down with viral infection once again is Randeep Rai. The actor, currently seen in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, however, is continuing with his shoot. Randeep has confirmed the news, stating that he had a viral infection before also and this is the second time he is affected. He has also shared a post regarding the same.

Shantanu Maheshwari to be a part of Star Plus' Ganpati special episode

Shantanu Maheshwari, who is currently seen hosting Zee TV's India's Best Dramebaaz, will make an appearance in a Star Plus programme that will air for five days. The Ganpati special programme is creating a lot of buzz ever since the promo has been aired. Shantanu will be performing with Kings United India, a hip hop dance troupe that was the first Indian team to win a Bronze medal at World Hip Hop championship.

Ali Merchant soon to be seen in a new show

Ali Merchant, who was last seen in Sadda Haq Season 2, is all set to return to television with &TV's new show, Vikram aur Betaal. He will be playing lead in one of the stories that will be narrated by Beetal to Vikram. The actor is playing the character of Malkan Singh who loots rich people and helps the poor. Ali has confirmed the news.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 to premiere in Jan 2019

Colors’ show Khatron Ke Khiladi - Jigar Pe Trigger has been pushed to next year, which means that the show will air post Bigg Boss Season 12. The show will premiere on 19 January 2019. Even though it’s is a long wait, we're sure with contestants like Vikas Gupta, Zain Imam, Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni among others the wait is worth it.

Ashnoor Kaur roped in for Sony TV's 'Patiala Babes'?

Sony TV is coming up with a new show Patiala Babes. According to our sources, young actor Ashnoor Kaur has been approached for the show. She'll be playing Paridhi Sharma's daughter. Ashnoor said to a leading media portal that she has been approached for the role but nothing has been confirmed yet. The actor is known for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ssharad Malhotra will be back on TV with this show

Ssharad Malhotra who garnered a huge fan following with his role in Star Plus' Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is still missed by loyal fans. The actor will be back on TV with another show. Ssharad will take on a whole new role. We hear that the actor will join the cast of Muskaan. The Star Bharat show is going to introduce a bunch of changes and making this important cast addition is one of them. A source close to us confirmed the news and told us he will play a pivotal role.

Ekta denies rumours of Shweta Tiwari's daughter being approached for Kasautii

A leading daily published Shweta Tiwari's interview where she said that the role of Prerna in Kasautii reboot was first offered to her daughter Palak. Shweta also went on to say that Palak herself refused the show as she wanted to concentrate on her studies and complete her 12th standard first and then step into the glamour world. However, Ekta Kapoor has rubbished these reports in her tweet.

Vipul Roy injures his leg while shooting a sequence for ‘Partners’

Recently, Vipul Roy suffered a leg injury while shooting for a ‘Dahi Handi’ sequence for the upcoming episode of Partners. Vipul was performing the stunt with a professional team for the dahi handi sequence. During the shoot the group lost their balance and Vipul who was attempting to climb fell down from the top and badly injured his ankle. He was immediately attended by the medical team who was present at the location.

Krrisan Baretto juggles between shoot and hospital visits

Actress Krrisan Baretto is having a tough time managing her health issues and shooting schedule. The actress has been sick for a while but as she cannot compromise on the shoot of Tu Aashiqui, she is literally juggling her time between shooting for the show and her hospital visits. Krissan has confirmed the news, saying that she does have health issues; she had a low blood platelet count due to which she was admitted to hospital. But as the shoot is going very cut to cut, she had to continue work.

Pankhuri Awasthy roped in for Laal Ishq

Pankhuri Awasthy will soon be seen in Laal Ishaq opposite Jason Tham. The episode will be produced by Prateek Sharma's banner, LSD Films. The story is about a husband and a wife and how they experience spooky things after shifting to a new house.

Heli Daruwala’s Jhanmashtami special dance

As today is Jhanmashtami, Naagin actress Heli Daruwala has shared a lovely dance video, where you can see the actress making some really good dance moves.

Ruhanika Dhawan gets inspired by Jannat Zuber

Ruhanika Dhawan, our very own Pihu of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, has shared a funny tik tok video, and mentioned that she is inspired by Tu Ashiqui’s actress Jannat Zuber.

Karanvir’s ‘underwater’ wish on Jhanmashtami

Karanvir Bhora has shared an interesting video via which he wished everyone Happy Jhanmashtami. He wished everyone by being underwater and the actor looks quite in peace under the water.