Khatron Ke Khiladi's Karishma Tanna makes a stylish splash in Bulgaria

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular television actresses. She started her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later acted in many shows including Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Shararat, Qayamat Ki Raat. She also participated in Bigg Boss 8. She was last seen in Naagin 3 as Ruhi. Currently, she is busy shooting for adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria.

When it comes to fashion, the actress is on top of her game. This week, Karishma has given us a peek into her impeccable style and you can take some fashion notes. Let’s take a look at her trending fashion statements.