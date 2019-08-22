Khushboo Purohit roped in for Sony TV’s Tara from Satara

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on Sony TV’s new show Tara From Satara.

We recently exclusively reported about Ashwini Koul and Sheezan Mohd being roped in to play lead roles in the show



Also, we informed our viewers about Aman Gandhi being roped in for the show.

Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/naagin-fame-aman-gandhi-roped-tara-satara-190821

Now, the latest update is that actress and choreographer Khushboo Purohit has also bagged Tara From Satara.



A source close to the project revealed that Khushboo will play the character of a young girl Gurpreet in the show.



We couldn’t connect with Khushboo for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.