Khushboo Thakkar joins Zee TV’s Bhootu

Mumbai: Zee TV’s Bhootu (Esselvision) got a complete revamp yesterday!

Post the exit of Sana Amin Sheikh and Kinshuk Mahajan, the makers has introduced new storyline and characters.

As per the plot, Kapil Nirmal is playing a grey character of Vikram who doesn’t like to smile and would create trouble in Bhootu’s life.

As we reported yesterday, Tushar Khanna will depict the role of Badriprasad aka Bobby whose character will be similar to Akshay Kumar’s in 'Hera Pheri.' Bobby will be a big fraud and his sister Mohini (played by ) will be the master mind and his partner in crime.

What do you think of Bhootu?

Now, the newly married girl Khushboo Thakkar, who was last seen in TV, Biwi Aur Main, has joined the cast. She will play a rich girl. Bobby will try to cajole her and his motive will be to take away her property.

(Also Read: Piyaa Albela fame Tushar Khanna to enter Zee TV’s Bhootu)

We tried reaching out to Khushboo but she remained unavailable to comment.

Khushboo has started shooting and her entry will be aired on Monday.