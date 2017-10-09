It’s an end of journey for actor, Khushwant Walia, who is currently seen as Aarav on Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily, Sasural Simar Ka on Colors.

We hear, it was mutually decided between the actor and the makers that there was no growth left for his character on the show. In fact, actress Kenisha Bhardwaj’s role (Ananya) has ended too. She played Aarav’s wife.

According to the the track, Aarav and Ananya will be shown shifting base to USA as Aarav has got a good job there.

Khushwant and Kenisha shot their last yesterday (8 October).

When we contacted Khushwant, he told us, “it was an emotional moment for me and I felt sensitive while performing as well. The set and the people were like a home away from home as we all used to share a good connect with each other.”

Tellychakkar.com wishes Khushwant all the best for his future endeavours.

