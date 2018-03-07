A kid to claim one of the Oberoi brothers as his father in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) will soon witness a new entry in the show. And this time the new person is a young boy!

Last year, we saw how a child was left outside the Oberoi mansion and all the three brothers - Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) turned fathers of the cute little child.

Well, viewers can gear up for a similar track in the upcoming episodes.

According to our sources, a young boy will be spotted walking around in the Oberoi mansion by Anika (Surbhi Chandna), Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh). After an interaction, they will be shocked to discover that the kid is the child of one of the Oberoi brothers. What? Is that true?

Well, definitely not!

This is again a plot planted by Veer (Nikitin Dheer) and Saumya to create rift between the Oberoi brothers.

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta and Nikitin Dheer?

Also, Saumya, who is trying her best to break Rudra’s marriage with Bhavya will dream of a wedding with him.

Last week, Ishqbaaaz has again entered the top 20 list on the TRP charts and with these twists lined up in the drama the ratings will definitely soar up. What say guys?