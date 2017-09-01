Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi… Dekhi Nahin Kahi will soon deliver an unlimited dose of drama in their show.

The project produced by Dee Jaa Films and Pixx Entertainment will soon have their lead couple Prem (Pranav Misshra) and Tejaswini (Jyoti Sharma) getting married in the drama.

But before the wedding takes place, Prem and Tejaswini will face a lot of obstacles on their way to make the marriage happen successfully.

As we know, Prem and Arjun (Archi Pratik) had saved a girl from marrying his friend Chirag.

Now, in the coming episodes, Chirag’s dad will decide to take his son’s revenge from them. Thus, he will abduct Tejaswini.

On the other hand, Tejaswini’s sister Preeti (Simran Sharma), who loves Prem, will sit in wedding mandap dressed as Tejaswini.

So will the duo be able to get married?

Well, the answer is no!

Tejaswini will luckily reach in the nick of time to stop the wedding. Everyone, alongwith Prem will be shocked seeing Preeti in the wedding tent.

Finally, Prem and Tejaswini will take their marriage vows but Prem is unaware about Tejaswini’s intention of seeking revenge from him.

Will Tejaswini stay firm on her decision or will she forgive Prem?

Only time will tell and this is one track which we can't wait to watch.

For more such updates keep a tab on TellyChakkar.com