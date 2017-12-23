Kidnap drama: Bose, Adi and Manav to disguise themselves in Partners

It was only recently that Partners premiered on SAB TV and the track has already got interesting and amusing.

In the upcoming track, a trap will be set to kidnap a high profile businessman’s son, Guddu.

Commissioner Gogol (Johny Lever) will send his best officers to protect the child and catch the criminal red handed. Also, the ‘Partners’ along with Bose will decide to stay with the child and keep a track of him in school as well.

How will that happen?

Well, Bose will disguise as a driver and will pick and drop Guddu to and fro; Adi (Vipul Roy) will become the security guard at his school and Manav (Kiku Sharda) will turn into a female teacher.

Now, how our Partners keep an eye on Guddu and what struggle they go through to protect him forms the rest of the story