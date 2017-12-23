Hot Downloads

Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kidnap drama: Bose, Adi and Manav to disguise themselves in Partners

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2017 05:51 PM

It was only recently that Partners premiered on SAB TV and the track has already got interesting and amusing.

In the upcoming track, a trap will be set to kidnap a high profile businessman’s son, Guddu.

Commissioner Gogol (Johny Lever) will send his best officers to protect the child and catch the criminal red handed. Also, the ‘Partners’ along with Bose will decide to stay with the child and keep a track of him in school as well.

How will that happen?

Well, Bose will disguise as a driver and will pick and drop Guddu to and fro; Adi (Vipul Roy) will become the security guard at his school and Manav (Kiku Sharda) will turn into a female teacher.

Now, how our Partners keep an eye on Guddu and what struggle they go through to protect him forms the rest of the story





Tags > Kidnap drama, Bose, Adi, Manav, partners, Johny Lever, SAB TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top