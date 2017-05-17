Kidnapping and wedding drama ahead in Colors' Thapki

Colors' popular daily Thapki Pyaar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL) is bringing forth high voltage drama to keep viewers hooked.

In the recent episodes, we have seen that the wedding drama of Aryan (Manish Goplani) and Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) is at its peak. On the other hand, Bani (Jigyasa Singh) organised a surprise date for Thapki and Aryan. Simultaneously, Kosi's (Smita Singh) involvement in Bani and Tina's (Kritika Sharma) wedding is also bringing forth new twists in the tale.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episodes of the show will have a lot more drama in store because Kosi is plotting something against Bani and Tina. The girls will be seen getting married soon unaware of the fact that what Kosi has been planning against them.

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes, Kosi will get Thapki kidnapped and she will add twist to the wedding of Bani - Samar (Gaurav Wadhwa) and Tina - Munna (Abhinandan Jindal) by trying to drug Tina and Bani."

Will she succeed in her plans? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.