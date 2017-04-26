Kids special ‘Summer Express 2017’ on Zee TV

Zee TV is all set to make the summer vacation exciting by launching a kid special show!

The one-day episode will be titled Summer Express 2017, and the theme will be ‘back to school days’. The event will have a bunch of kids performing and playing games. It will be hosted by talented comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale.

When we reached out to Sugandha she said, "It will be a fun show for kids. It's a summer vacation special entertainment show. Me and Sanket will be performing various gags also. Hosting it was a wonderful experience."

The lady also shared about the project on her Instagram account. Have a look!

Summer Express 2017 will air on 30 April!