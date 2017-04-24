Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Kiku accused of plagiarised joke in the latest TKSS episode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2017 06:45 PM

After the recent hullabaloo over Sunil Grover quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, the series has found itself in another controversy.

Abijit Ganguly, a stand-up comedian has accused Kiku Sharda aka Palak for stealing and performing an act based on a joke that he wrote and performed at his own live act sometime back.

He wrote a long post on Facebook today (24 April), ranting about how TKSS comedians do not understand the difficulty of writing original content and getting appreciated for it. He has accused Kiku of copying his ‘elder sibling and Indian bowlers’ joke on their recently aired 100th episode. 

As viewers would know, the Women's National Cricket team Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur, were part of the special episode. 

Check Abhijit's post below:

When TellyChakkar.com contacted Kiku Sharda, he responded to the allegations saying he doesn’t have time to talk about this matter.

Let us know what you think about this new controversy? 

Tags > TKSS episode, Sunil Grover, Abijit Ganguly, Kiku Sharda, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top