Kiku accused of plagiarised joke in the latest TKSS episode

After the recent hullabaloo over Sunil Grover quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, the series has found itself in another controversy.

Abijit Ganguly, a stand-up comedian has accused Kiku Sharda aka Palak for stealing and performing an act based on a joke that he wrote and performed at his own live act sometime back.

He wrote a long post on Facebook today (24 April), ranting about how TKSS comedians do not understand the difficulty of writing original content and getting appreciated for it. He has accused Kiku of copying his ‘elder sibling and Indian bowlers’ joke on their recently aired 100th episode.

As viewers would know, the Women's National Cricket team Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur, were part of the special episode.

Check Abhijit's post below:

When TellyChakkar.com contacted Kiku Sharda, he responded to the allegations saying he doesn’t have time to talk about this matter.

Let us know what you think about this new controversy?