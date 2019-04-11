News

Kiku Sharda's jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show offend Alia Bhatt?

11 Apr 2019

MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda, who is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, has cleared that Alia Bhatt is not offended by his jokes on the show.

Last week, Alia Bhatt along with her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha went on Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Kalank, which will release on 17th April.

According to some reports, some jokes of Kiku during Ke Bhail Crorepati segment have offended Alia. The reports mention that the actress got offended when the comedian made a joke asking 'How does a scooter start?' and saying 'Bhatt, Bhatt, Bhatt...,’ and another joke that offended her was when he asked her if her dad is into the construction business. When she answered 'no', Kiku said, "Then why did he make movies like Footpath and Sadak."

Clearing the air, Kiku said to Pinkvilla, “This is just a rumour. She has enjoyed a lot on the show. I have no idea how this rumour started, but if you watch the episode, you will see how much she has enjoyed on the show."

“Alia is a very sporting person and has laughed a lot on the show,” he further said to the portal.

The episode will be aired on coming Saturday at 9:30 PM.

