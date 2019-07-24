News

Kim Sharma appointed as Vice President of ITW Playworx Entertainment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 08:55 PM

MUMBAI: ITW Playworx, the Entertainment, Media and Communication arm of ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. celebrated its third anniversary in a grand fashion. On this momentous occasion, ITW Playworx announced that it is consolidating its Music, Talent and Content arm under a new entity ITW Playworx Entertainment. The entity will be chiefly responsible for providing integrated solutions in the Music, Talent Management and Content domain. 

It further announced the appointment of actor Kim Sharma as Vice President of ITW Playworx Entertainment. 

“Kim Sharma’s strong lineage in the entertainment industry will help create further inroads and establish ITW Playworx Entertainment as a key differentiator in the market,” read a statement. 

Sidharth Ghosh, CEO, ITW Playworx says, “Elated to see the disruptive growth of ITW Playworx over the last three years. The overarching thought behind consolidating the divisions was to seamlessly offer a bouquet of integrated services of music, talent and content under one entertainment umbrella.”

past seven days