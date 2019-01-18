King to learn the truth about Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama, as King is getting suspicious about Pragya and Abhi’s relationship.



In the upcoming episode, there is a Mehendi function, and King sees Pragya and Abhi together and wants to confront them.



He questions both of them about their relationship, and Abhi and Pragya do not know what to tell to King.



Abhi decides to tell King everything about his relationship with Pragya, but she stops him from doing so. King is left puzzled and cannot figure out what is happening.



Meanwhile, Aliya and Tanu are planning against Pragya so that she and Abhi can never come together.



It will be interesting to see if King learns about Abhi and Pragya. Will Abhi be able to save Pragya from Tanu and Aliya’s evil plan?