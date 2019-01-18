News

King to learn the truth about Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 08:16 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama, as King is getting suspicious about Pragya and Abhi’s relationship.

In the upcoming episode, there is a Mehendi function, and King sees Pragya and Abhi together and wants to confront them.

He questions both of them about their relationship, and Abhi and Pragya do not know what to tell to King.

Abhi decides to tell King everything about his relationship with Pragya, but she stops him from doing so. King is left puzzled and cannot figure out what is happening.

Meanwhile, Aliya and Tanu are planning against Pragya so that she and Abhi can never come together.

It will be interesting to see if King learns about Abhi and Pragya. Will Abhi be able to save Pragya from Tanu and Aliya’s evil plan?
Tags > Abhi, Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya, Tanu, Alia, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

TV celebs galore at Glam Onn Calendar Launch

TV celebs galore at Glam Onn Calendar Launch
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days