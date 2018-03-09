Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Kinners to blacken Vedika’s face and humiliate her in Aapke Aa Jaane Se

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2018 04:15 PM

Mumbai: Aapke Aa Jaane Se (Bodhi Tree Productions) which is telecast on Zee TV currently makes its viewers empathize with Vedika (Suhasi Dhami) as she has been accused of running a human trafficking racket.

Time and again, there are goons sent by Badi Maa to trouble Vedika’s family so that they leave the city however, this time it will be a gang of kinners who will trouble the family. Vedika will step in to stop them however, the kinners will target her, accuse of her doing “ganda kaam”. Not only that, the kinners will humiliate her further by blackening her face.

what do you think about Aapke Aa Janne Se?

A source informs, “Just when she is about to break, Sahil (Karan Jotwani) will reach there to take a stand for her and will convince the kinners that Vedika is a respectable woman and that all what they have heard about her is false. Listening to Sahil, the eunuchs will apologize to Vedika and move out of her home, thus failing Badi Maa’s plans.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags > Aapke Aa Jaane Se, Zee TV, Bodhi Tree Productions, Suhasi Dhami, Karan Jotwani,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

.

Slideshow

Popular TV characters and their 'Spec'...

Aditi Rathore
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Jay Soni
Jay Soni

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days