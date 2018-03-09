Kinners to blacken Vedika’s face and humiliate her in Aapke Aa Jaane Se

Mumbai: Aapke Aa Jaane Se (Bodhi Tree Productions) which is telecast on Zee TV currently makes its viewers empathize with Vedika (Suhasi Dhami) as she has been accused of running a human trafficking racket.

Time and again, there are goons sent by Badi Maa to trouble Vedika’s family so that they leave the city however, this time it will be a gang of kinners who will trouble the family. Vedika will step in to stop them however, the kinners will target her, accuse of her doing “ganda kaam”. Not only that, the kinners will humiliate her further by blackening her face.

A source informs, “Just when she is about to break, Sahil (Karan Jotwani) will reach there to take a stand for her and will convince the kinners that Vedika is a respectable woman and that all what they have heard about her is false. Listening to Sahil, the eunuchs will apologize to Vedika and move out of her home, thus failing Badi Maa’s plans.”

