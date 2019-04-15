News

Kinshuk Mahajan approached for Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
15 Apr 2019 11:44 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) taking one leap.

Post the story jump, the lead couple Kabir (Adnan Khan) and Zara (Eisha Singh) will not be living together

(Read here http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ishq-subhan-allah-take-leap-kabeer-and-zara-part-ways-190413).

Along with the introduction of leap, the makers are set to introduce new characters.

According to our sources, actor Kinshuk Mahajan, who is known for his stint in shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naagin 2, Bhootu and last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has been approached for the show.

If thing materialize, Kinshuk will play one of the leads in Ishq Subhan Allah.

When we contacted Kinshuk, he said, “Yes, I am approached for the show but things are yet to get finalized.”

 TellyChakkar will be back with further developments! 

Tags > Kinshuk Mahajan, Zee TV’s, Ishq Subhan Allah, Kabir (Adnan Khan), Zara (Eisha Singh), TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony...

In pics: Gayu and Samarth's sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days