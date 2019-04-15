Kinshuk Mahajan approached for Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) taking one leap.

Post the story jump, the lead couple Kabir (Adnan Khan) and Zara (Eisha Singh) will not be living together

(Read here http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/ishq-subhan-allah- take-leap-kabeer-and-zara- part-ways-190413 ).

Along with the introduction of leap, the makers are set to introduce new characters.

According to our sources, actor Kinshuk Mahajan, who is known for his stint in shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naagin 2, Bhootu and last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, has been approached for the show.

If thing materialize, Kinshuk will play one of the leads in Ishq Subhan Allah.

When we contacted Kinshuk, he said, “Yes, I am approached for the show but things are yet to get finalized.”

TellyChakkar will be back with further developments!