Time to share good news with all our lovely readers!

The good looking hunk, Kinshuk Mahajan has recently welcomed his bundles of joy , literally!

Yes, Kinshuk is now a proud father of twins - a boy and a girl. The babies were born on the 7 October in Delhi.

Sharing his moment of happiness, Kinshuk told Tellychakkar, “it feels great to be a father. This phase in life changes one completely. My wife, Divya and the babies are in Delhi currently and they will come to Mumbai in December. We have named them Ssahir and Saishaa.”

Tellychakkar wishes Kinshuk and Divya hearty congratulations and lots of love to the little ones!