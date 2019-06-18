Kinshuk Mahajan to begin shooting; Ankit Vyas to reenter Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Here are some exclusive updates on popular show Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV and Creative Eye).

TellyChakkar has reported about television actor Kinshuk Mahajan being approached to play one of the leads in the show

(Read here: Kinshuk Mahajan approached for Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah).

As per the latest developments, Kinshuk has been finalized and will soon start shooting for the same. His entry will create a love triangle between Kabir (Adnan Khan), Zara (Eisha Singh), and him.

We have also learned that actor Ankit Vyas, who played the role of Rizwan, will soon reenter Ishq Subhan Allah.

Rukhsar will free Rizwan from jail, and the two will now make Kabir and Zara’s lives miserable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!