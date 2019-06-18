News

Kinshuk Mahajan to begin shooting; Ankit Vyas to reenter Ishq Subhan Allah

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Jun 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Here are some exclusive updates on popular show Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV and Creative Eye).

TellyChakkar has reported about television actor Kinshuk Mahajan being approached to play one of the leads in the show

(Read hereKinshuk Mahajan approached for Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah).  

As per the latest developments, Kinshuk has been finalized and will soon start shooting for the same. His entry will create a love triangle between Kabir (Adnan Khan), Zara (Eisha Singh), and him.

We have also learned that actor Ankit Vyas, who played the role of Rizwan, will soon reenter Ishq Subhan Allah.

Rukhsar will free Rizwan from jail, and the two will now make Kabir and Zara’s lives miserable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Tags > Kinshuk Mahajan, Ankit Vyas, Ishq Subhan Allah, Zee TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala

past seven days