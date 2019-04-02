Kinshuk Vaidya to play Ishaan Khattar’s role from Dhadak in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki

: Kinshuk Vaidya became a household name with his role of Sanju in Star Plus' Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Post that, he made a comeback after more than a decade with Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. He was then seen as Aakash in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa. In 2018, he portrayed the role of Arjun in Star Plus's Karn Sangini. And now in 2019, he is all set to relive Ishaan Khattar’s character from Dhadak in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki.

He will play the main lead in the show. The TV series will be on the same lines of the Marathi film, Sairaat, and its Bollywood remake, Dhadak, depicting a love story of a boy and a girl, belonging to different castes and stratum of society.Take a look below: