Kiran Kumar, Tushar Chawla and Rakshit Pant to enter Prithvi Vallabh

Sony TV’s magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh started with a bang!

The historical drama is been appreciated for its grandeur and compelling storyline and as much as the audience has loved the way the show has commenced, TellyChakkar has a latest update coming from the historical saga, produced by Anirudh Pathak’s Writer's Galaxy Production.

A new set of characters will be introduced in the plot to heighten the drama quotient in the series.

According to our information, veteran Indian actor Kiran Kumar who has worked in Hindi, Rajasthani and Gujarati films will be entering in the storyline. Kiran, son of legendary actor Jeevan, will be essay an Afghani emperor. He will enter the Indian kingdom to invade and ensnare the country. Interestingly, the 63-year-old, Kumar played an Afghani earlier too in

the 1992’s iconic Khuda Gawah. The epic drama became the highest grosser of the year and all the characters including Kumar’s received a cult status.

Along with Kiran, two new characters will also be introduced as his sons.

TV actor Tushar Chawla will play a character named Ismail. The 23-year-old Chawla made his debut with Life OK’s Nagarjuna. The hot lad was last seen in Big Magic’s Navratri special series Maa Shakti as Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, Rakshit Pant will be playing the elder brother Mehmood. Pant is best known for his stint in SAB TV’s sitcom Icchapyaari Naagin. Both the brothers will be the pillars of their father’s evil desires.

Just like Kiran, Tushar and Rakshit will sport an Afghani look.

Apparently, the trio has already come on board and will start shooting from 8 February. According to an insider, their track will last for 10-15 episodes approximately.

The 40 episode-based weekly already stars names like Ashish Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria, Mukesh Rishi and such names. With a new set of actors entering, the plot will thicken and have much more to offer the audience.

How excited are you to watch the show? Drop in your views in the comment section below!