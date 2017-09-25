Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been off late exploring adventurous rituals.

After a dramatic mehendi, this Director’s Kut Productions’ daily drama will observe a unique 'haldi' ceremony of Kirti (Mohena Singh) and Naksh (Rishi Dev).

According to the plot, Singhania and Goenka family will decide to celebrate Kirti and Naksh’s haldi ceremony at Singhania’s kuldevi temple.

However, due to the bad weather conditions, the flight captains will face a tough time landing the plane.

On the other hand, the 'mahurat' (time) when ritual is slated for, will be steadily running out. Hence, left with no choice, both the families will decide to perform Kirti and Naksh’s Haldi ritual in the flight.

Isn’t that cool?

We buzzed the actors but they remained busy shooting.