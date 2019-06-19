News

Kirti Choudhary to enter Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Jun 2019 05:52 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

We recently reported about Splitsvilla 11 fame Karan Manocha being roped in for the show. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/splitsvilla-season-11-fame-karan-manocha-enter-hamari-bahu-silk-190613 )

Now, the latest update is that actress Kirti Choudhry will also enter the show and will have an interesting role to portray. She will be seen as Naksh’s (Zaan Khan) bhabhi.

We contacted Kirti, she said, “Yes, I am doing the project. I will portray a negative character which quite different and unique. She is someone who can get her way through anything”.

Kriti is an anchor turned actress. She was part of projects like Bhai Bole Toh Sahi and Gandi Baat.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags > Hamari Bahu Silk, Kirti Choudhary, Zee TV, Bhai Bole Toh Sahi, Gandi Baat, TellyChakkar, Zaan Khan,

Good friends Rithvik, Asha and Karan’s vacay pics

