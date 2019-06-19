Kirti Choudhary to enter Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.



We recently reported about Splitsvilla 11 fame Karan Manocha being roped in for the show. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/splitsvilla-season-11-fame-karan-manocha-enter-hamari-bahu-silk-190613 )



Now, the latest update is that actress Kirti Choudhry will also enter the show and will have an interesting role to portray. She will be seen as Naksh’s (Zaan Khan) bhabhi.



We contacted Kirti, she said, “Yes, I am doing the project. I will portray a negative character which quite different and unique. She is someone who can get her way through anything”.

Kriti is an anchor turned actress. She was part of projects like Bhai Bole Toh Sahi and Gandi Baat.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.