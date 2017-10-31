After a lot of emotional drama, finally all is going to be well between Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti (Mohena Singh) on Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In the ongoing episodes of the series, the viewers have witnessed how Kirti learns the truth that Naksh didn’t want to marry her.

Now we hear, everything is going to be fine between Naksh and Kirti in the upcoming episodes of the daily soap. Read on –

Our source informs us, “in the upcoming episodes of the show, Naksh and Kirti will finally clear out all the misunderstandings between them followed by an apology and love confession. Post Naksh and Kirti’s reunion, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will also sort out their misunderstandings with Kartik apologising to Naira.”

Woah! All’s well that ends well.

It seems there will be some happy moments for the couples ahead now.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

