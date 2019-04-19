Kishore Kumar’s family grace The Kapil Sharma Show and revive his memories on the sets

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Kishore Kumar! The upcoming episode of the popular comedy TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show, will be seen paying homage to him.

Kishore Kumar was one of the most versatile singers of the golden era of the film world. He is considered as one of the most popular and successful singers of Hindi film industry and his songs still enthral the music lovers.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Kishore Kumar’s family including his wife Leena Chandavarkar, sons Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar grace the show and revive his memories on it. It is for the first time the late singer's family will be seen on the Indian television together. It will be interesting to watch how Kapil Sharma and the other teammates like Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek entertain them on the show.

So, gear up for the episode! It will be aired in the coming weekend.