News

Kishore Kumar’s family grace The Kapil Sharma Show and revive his memories on the sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Kishore Kumar! The upcoming episode of the popular comedy TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show, will be seen paying homage to him.

Kishore Kumar was one of the most versatile singers of the golden era of the film world.   He is considered as one of the most popular and successful singers of Hindi film industry and his songs still enthral the music lovers.   

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Kishore Kumar’s family including his wife Leena Chandavarkar, sons Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar grace the show and revive his memories on it. It is for the first time the late singer's family will be seen on the Indian television together. It will be interesting to watch how Kapil Sharma and the other teammates like Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek entertain them on the show.

So, gear up for the episode! It will be aired in the coming weekend. 

Tags > Kishore Kumar, comedy TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show, versatile singer, Leena Chandavarkar, Amit Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ketki's Haldi ceremony in Rajan Shahi's...

Ketki's Haldi ceremony in Rajan Shahi's Ye Risthe Hai Pyar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Naura
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days