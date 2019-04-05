News

Kishori Shahane Vij is all set for Gudi Padwa this year

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 04:41 PM
MUMABAI: ctor Kishori Shahane Vij is geared up to celebrate Gudi Padwa. The actor says that the festival holds a lot of significance for him. “According to the Hindu calendar, there are three and a half good omen on which good things are done. For example, you purchase a car, house or any new thing. Gudi Padva is the New Year for Maharashtrians, according to the Hindu calendar. The mythological reason for celebrating Gudi Padwa is that Lord Ram had returned back from Vansvas to Ayodhya and in that celebration, everybody had put Gudis outside their house to welcome him. That’s how people started celebrating Gudi Padwa,” she says.

Talking about how she celebrates the festival, Kishori says, “I celebrate Gudi Padwa every year, it is a big festival for us. I put a Gudi outside my house with flower garlands, mango and neem leaves, topped with an upturned silver or copper vessel nicely draped in a sari. We even wear new clothes on that day and mark the significance of a good omen, so all good things begin with Gudi Padva.”
Tags > Kishori Shahane Vij, Gudi Padwa, New Year for Maharashtrians, mythological reason, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bhojpuri actors on the set of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days