Kishwer Merchantt to do cameo in 'Dhhai Kilo Prem'

Actress Kishwer Merchantt will be seen making a cameo appearance in TV tsarina Ekta Kapoors upcoming TV show "Dhhai Kilo Prem".



Kishwer, who married actor Suyyash Rai last year, has previously appeared in shows like "Shaktimaan", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Piya Ka Ghar", "Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi" and "Bigg Boss 9".



"I will be part of the first episode where there is a skit that's going on and I play the character of Surpanakha, who demeans (actress) Anjali Anand, who is the show's protagonist Deepika, for being an overweight Sita," Kishwer said in a statement.



Actor Meherzan Mazda will play the lead role of Piyush in the show and is putting on weight for his part.



"Dhhai Kilo Prem" will be aired on Star Plus starting from April 3.

(Source: IANS)