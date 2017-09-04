Ouch Ouch!

The tall and beautiful actress Kishwer Merchantt has hurt herself badly in the gym and is in terrible pain. The thespian, who is currently entertaining viewers with Colors’ Savitri Devi College & Hospital, fractured her leg badly in her gym.

So how did it happen?

Narrating the entire accident, Kishwer told us, “I was working out in gym last night. While doing pulls up on a gym machine I missed a step and twisted my leg very badly. Today, when I went to get it checked from my family doctor he told me that I suffered from a minor fracture. He has advised me to take rest for couple of weeks.”

Take care Kishwer!

Checkout the above picture of Kishwer’s injured foot.