Kishwer to play Suyyash’s sister in Rishta Likhenge; Adarsh Gautam roped in too

13 Jan 2018 02:01 PM

This is not the first time when a TV couple has played a brother-sister duo on small screen. Earlier, we have seen Rinku Dhawan-Kiran Karmarkar playing siblings in Kahani Ghar Ghaar Kii, Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai played brother-sister duo in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir and many others.

Joining the bandwagon, the popular TV jodi Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai will be soon seen portraying siblings in Sony Entertainment Television’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Suyyash is already part of the show playing the character of Abhay, fiancé of Diya (Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar).

Now according to our sources, Kishwer’s character will create trouble in Diya’s life. Also, we have heard that makers have roped in veteran actor Adarsh Gautam to depict Diya’s father.

It looks like these two new entries will double up the drama quotient in the show.  

We tried reaching out to Suyyash and Kishwer but they both remained unavailable for comment.

 
