Kishwer sets fitness goals, Radhika Mandan has a reason to celebrate, Ishqbaaz had a mishap on the set and other Telly updates

Pallavi Gupta‘s love for Surbhi

Surbhi Chandna, who is loved for her role of Anika in Ishqbaaaz, is not just the favourite of the fans, but also of many TV actors. Actress Pallavi Gupta, who is currently seen in Star Plus' Nazar, did a musical on one of Surbhi's dialogues, which of course caught her attention and she went on to praise her for her previous stint in Mere Angne Mein and also welcomed her into the 4 Lions family.

Shoot of Ishqbaaz stopped due to mishap on the set

Shooting outdoors in the open is a sight to behold while it transpires on-screen. But often, the weather isn't in the best of favour, thereby leading to shoot getting stalled and accidents too. Recently, during the shooting of Ishqbaaz, suddenly, the weather went kaput and the shoot had to be stopped. The shoot resumed only after half an hour, no human was hurt but some equipment did get spoiled due to bad wind and rain.

Is Ankit Gera getting married?

Television actor Ankit Gera has been in news for all the right and the wrong reasons equally. As per some media reports, it seems that the actor is getting married and it’s an arranged marriage, and the girl is from Delhi. A closes source to the actor has confirmed the news, but Ankit has denied it, stating that there is no truth to it.

Ridhima Pandit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Neha Pendse in Bigg Boss 12

The next season of Bigg Boss is around the corner, and there are many names that are doing the rounds as the possible contestants. As per latest media reports, Ridhima Pandit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Neha Pendse have been approached for the show. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Ekta cannot stop blushing as she joins hands with SRK for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Ekta Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan recently shot for a promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wherein SRK will be seen introducing the two main characters of the show. The telly soap producer shared a couple of photos. Going by the photos, we must say that she can't stop blushing, and the reason of course is SRK. While the whopping amount that Shah Rukh charged for the show garnered a lot of limelight, looks like Ekta had a ball of a time shooting, fangirling and gushing around SRK, and we are not saying that but Ekta herself has with her latest Instagram upload.

Jason Tham roped in for &TV's Laal Ishq

Jason Tham will be seen in the upcoming episode &TV's Laal Ishq. Laal Ishq is an interesting love tale with paranormal twists on &TV and makes for a good watch over the weekends. Jason was recently seen in Anand L Rai's Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The actor has said that he has been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed as yet.

Neelu Vaghela feels proud of Indian Idol contestant, Renu Nagar

Neelu Vaghela, who is from Rajasthan, has a fond liking to the Indian Idol contestant Renu Nagar, who is also from Rajasthan. In fact, in addition to Neelu, her entire family looks forward to watching Renu’s powerful performances week after week in the current season of Indian Idol. A per some media reports, Neelu is in awe of Renu’s wonderful voice and her powerful projections while singing. Neelu’s heart goes out for Renu, also because she is from her ‘maayka’ Rajasthan.

This Bollywood actress roped in for Ganpati special on Star Plus

Star Plus' Ganpati special programme is creating a lot of buzz ever since the promo has been aired. Well, makers of this Star Plus event have now roped in actress Urmila Matondkar to make a special appearance on the show, that will air for five days and it seems the actress will dance with Shakti Mohan on the song ‘Ping’ from Bajirao Mastani.

Push-up challenge for the cast of 'Paltan' on India's Best Dramebaaz

The cast of Paltan had come to promote their movie on Zee TV’s India's Best Dramebaaz. The actors of the film-- Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harvardhan Rane and Gurmeet Chaudhary--were given push-up challenge by the contestants.

Radhika Mandan has a reason to celebrate

Radhika Mandan recently shared the video of a new song from her movie Pataka, and the song has already reached six million views on YouTube. Via a post, the actress has asked her fans to take a look at the song if they haven’t heard the song yet.

Kishwer Merchant’s fitness goals

Kishwer Merchant has always been a fitness freak; she takes her fitness regime very seriously. The actress has posted a video where she is seen working out and we are sure it will give a push to you as well to work out.

Shakti and Aditi’s masti on the set of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Shakti and Aditi --the actors of the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka—seem to have a great chemistry off screen also. Shakti has shared a fun video where the two are seen having fun between the shoots.

Surbi Chanda’s farewell message for he co-star Karan Khanna

Surbi Chanda has shared a lovely message for her co-star Karan Khanna who essays the role of Daksh in the serial Ishqbaaz. As his character comes to an end, the actress has wished him luck for his further projects and said that she will miss him.