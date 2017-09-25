The revamped SAB TV is set to add another exciting show to strengthen their viewership.

As we know, Paritosh Painter is coming up with a new cop based comedy show named Partners.

The show will feature ace comedian Johnny Lever who would play a double role of police commissioner and informer in the show. While Kiku Sharda and Vishal Kotian will be seen playing cop buddies in the drama.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt that Kishwer Merchantt, Shweta Gulati and Ashwini Kalsekar have been roped in for the project.

According to our sources, in the show while Kishwer will play Vishal's love interest, Kiku will be after Shweta. Ashwini will play mother to the pretty girls Kishwer and Shweta.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

The cast has begun shooting from today and it will mostly launch on 7 November, 2017.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!