KKB update: Read to know Purab’s next plan to dodge wedding with Pragya

Beat the Monday blues with this exiting upcoming track from Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

As we know, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) had announced Purab (Vin Rana) and Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) wedding. Since then, Purab and Pragya have been trying their best to avoid the nuptials.

In the coming episode, Purab will plot his next plan to evade the matrimony. He would voice out a hurdle to marry Pragya, infuriating Abhi.

Purab would fake a reason stating that due to a bomb blast his parents wouldn’t be available to travel out of the town to attend the wedding.

However, this time as well Alia (Shikha Singh) will make a smart move. She would tell the family that she already knew about the blast hence she booked tickets well in advance.

How will Purab and Pragya solve this problem?

We buzzed Vin and Sriti but they both remained unavailable to comment.