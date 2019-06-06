Know what is the common thing between Dipika Kakkar and Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the much awaited shows. The promos of the show also created a lot of buzz as it features none other than Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Fans are eagerly waiting for this show to go on air. But did you know the story has taken inspiration from a real life Bollywood couple? Yes, reportedly, the life of Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene has inspired the show.

In the upcoming show, Dipika is playing the role of a TV actress, while Karan V Grover is playing the role of a serious and committed surgeon. Since they have a hectic schedule, they find it tough to spend time with each other. The show’s narrator is Saif Ali Khan who is seen introducing the two characters and their plight in the promo.

According to Pinkvilla’s source, “the basic storyline of the show is similar to Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene’s love story when they were in their courtship period. During that time, Madhuri used to remain busy with her shoot schedules and work, while Dr Nene was occupied with his patients. Thus, they used to have very less time with each other while they were in their courtship period and hence, it used to be a struggle to keep the romance going on.” The show’s promo also revealed a similar storyline. In the promo, it can be seen that both Dipika’s and Karan’s characters find it tough to spend time and know each other due to their work.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will go on air on 17 June 2019.

