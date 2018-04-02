Know what a healthy tiffin is from Shilpa Shetty Kundra!

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra became one of the most loved household names of the country through TV reality show, Super Dancers 2. She went to get along with the kids like house on fire. The gorgeous actress, who is a wellness entrepreneur and helms causes dedicated to fitness, has been now approached by schools to deliver a talk about good health, balanced diet and the importance of exercise.

After speaking at reputed institutes and corporate events about the importance of wellness, Shilpa will now interact with kids to impress good eating habits upon them. According to the stunner, a healthy tiffin is the only way to make certain that the kids’ nutritional needs are met with.

Reveals a source, “Shilpa’s team has received requests from various schools in the city to address children and their parents about the emphasis of eating healthy. Considering her previous dance show had children as participants and her growing popularity and connect with kids, these academic institutes have reached out to her. And Shilpa follows what she preaches. The actor keeps her son Viaan away from junk food or aerated drinks and makes sure he eats nutritious food.”

Shilpa says, “Fitness, overall wellness and encouraging people to live better and healthier lives has always been my endeavour. Prevention is better than cure. So when a child is taught this at a young age, they start making wiser choices both in terms of the food they eat and in making it a point to stay active.”

The domestic diva has always stood up to the cause of public health stressing on the revival of the ancient discipline of yoga and the typical Indian diet through her books, DVD and YouTube channel, which makes her a credible authority on the subject.