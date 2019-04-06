News

Koel Mallick’s first-ever experience of snowfall

KOLKATA: Koel Mallick is on cloud nine! And why not? Her hubby surprised her by taking her to her favourite destination.

Sounds super romantic! Isn’t it?

The actress, who is known for films like Ghare & Baire, Chaya O Chobi, and Hemlock Society, recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a photo wherein she and her husband, producer Nispal Singh, can be seen inside the aircraft, happily posing for the lens.

‘A surprise trip to my favourite destination!! Yayy,’ she captioned the photo.

Later, she shared another photo wherein she can be seen soaking in the beauty of a snowfall. The moment made for a dreamy picture, and Koel looked graceful in red.

‘At Lucerne...My first time ever experience of a snowfall & a Crazyyyy me soaking in all of it !!!!’ she wrote alongside the photo.

Check out her pictures here.

