Koel Mallick to sizzle in Zee Bangla's Dance Bangla Dance Junior

30 Mar 2018 02:39 PM

Kolkata: Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans of the popular actress Koel Mallick!

The actress will be seen making a guest appearance in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla's popular reality show Dance Bangla Dance Junior.

She will be present on the show to promote her film ‘Ghore and Baire’. It stars her and Jisshu Sengupta, who is also one of the judges of Dance Bangla Dance Junior, in lead roles. The Mainak Bhaumik directorial is releasing today (30 March).

With her sparkling presence, Koel will surely add fun and glamour to the episode.

So, gear up for the show! The particular episode will be aired on 31 March at 9.30 pm.  

