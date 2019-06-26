News

Koel Mallick's mesmerizing dance performance on SUN Bangla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: West Bengal is a land of festivals. It has thirteen festivals in twelve months. Bengalis celebrate abundant of festivals throughout the year. Fun, Frolic and Food – that’s what festivals and celebrations are all about here. Taking the brand’s tagline ‘Bengali by heart and soul’ forward, SUN Bangla offers its own flavours by organizing its event Moner Utsav-Praner Utsav in various parts of the state.

Moner Utsav-Praner Utsav Barasat chapter witnessed the melodious musical performance by popular singer Iman Chakraborty. Renowned Tollywood actor Koel Mallick, who is known for Bengali films like Ghare & Baire, Highway and Hemlock Society, mesmerized the audience by her Naba Durga dance performance.  

Speaking on this, Koel said in a statement, “Dance has always been my passion and it is a delight to perform on Moner Utsav-Praner Utsav platform along with other talented artistes. I have been associated with SUN Bangla from its inception. I am thankful to the audience who have come to watch this show. ”

This special ceremony will be telecast on 7th July, 2019 on SUN Bangla. 

SUN Bangla, Koel Mallick, Iman Chakraborty, Tollywood actor, Dance

past seven days